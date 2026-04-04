Forecast: Expect a hot and sunny Easter Weekend

Expect a beautiful Easter weekend with mostly sunny skies. High temps will be hot with most areas in the mid to upper 80s, with a few low 90s along and east of I-75.

A few pop up showers and thunderstorms are possible, but coverage will be very spotty. Today's rain chance is only 20% with a few showers and storms developing inland later this afternoon and moving west toward the coast.

Sunday, sunrise church services look beautiful with mostly clear skies and temps around 70. By Sunday afternoon, expect temps to reach the mid to upper 80s, with a 30% chance for a shower or storm. Tomorrow's wind pattern will begin to change ahead of our next cold front, so the sea breeze will move inland keeping coastal temps just a few degrees lower.

Monday into Tuesday, our next cold front arrives and it will likely stall south of I-4. That will mean more clouds, a better rain chance and temps that will be below average for a couple of days!