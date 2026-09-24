Forecast: Fall change begins today.

Fall weather change begins today.

We'll see increasing northerly breezes today. By the afternoon, you'll definitely notice stronger wind gusts from the north. Morning temperatures in the 70s will warm into the 80s later today. While the humidity will still be high in the morning, it will steadily drop during the afternoon.

That drier air will make a HUGE difference overnight when temperatures outside of the Bay and north of I-4 will drop into the 60s for many.

The humidity will continue to drop through Friday and into the weekend. This will give us dry weather, sunny skies, and temperatures in the 80s during the afternoons. The mornings will be the highlight with temperatures in the low to mid-60s across the area on Saturday and Sunday morning.

The nice weather lasts into the start of next week. The humidity will slowly return on Wednesday, and by the end of next week we're likely to see a return to higher humidity and pop-up afternoon rains.