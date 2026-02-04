Forecast: Florida weather is back today

It's thaw-out day!

If you’ve been shivering all week, today is your day! Most of the state is getting a beautiful break ahead of our next front. With sunshine and a warm southern breeze, we’re heading for the low-to-mid 70s this afternoon. It’s going to feel incredible!

What’s next:

Tonight/Thursday morning: Much-needed rain moves in. Nothing too heavy but hopefully up to 0.25" for some.

Friday: A quick blast of "typical" Florida cold. Wind chills will be down into the 20s/30s early. A cold weather advisory for some is likely. The afternoon will be sunny and chilly with highs in the low 60s.

The Weekend: The warm-up begins AGAIN! Highs in the upper 60s on Saturday, 70s on Sunday and then we stay in the 70s all of next week.