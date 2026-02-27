Forecast: Foggy morning with showers and storms by the afternoon

TAMPA — Good Friday morning Tampa Bay! It is a foggy start for some with a mostly cloudy start for others with temps in the upper 50s and 60s. A gloomy start to the day with a few breaks in the clouds by mid-day. Highs in the mid to upper 70s. The afternoon is where we can start to see a few showers and storms, mainly north of I-4. At times it can be wet & noisy from 7 pm to midnight. Saturday looks to be pretty on/off in terms of rain with most of the activity to the south of I-4. Some spots could pick up to 2" of rain, which is well-needed. Highs in the mid-70s. Sunday is the pick of the weekend where skies finally dry and highs approach 80 degrees. Next week looks mostly sunny with highs in the low 80s and lows in the upper 50s and low 60s.

