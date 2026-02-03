Forecast: Freeze warnings in effect as rare snow hits Florida

Freeze Warnings and Cold Weather Advisories (Wind Chills) remain in effect overnight between 11 p.m. and 9 a.m. Are you tired of the cold yet?

Not gonna lie, there is something very rewarding when you actually put snow in the 7-day forecast, and it snows.

This was the 7th day we posted last Wednesday. Three days before our blast of Winter. We heard the doubters. We heard the snickering from some other Mets.

And yet, Mother Nature did what she always does... whatever she wants. And THIS time, she wanted to show Floridians a few snowflakes.