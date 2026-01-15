Forecast: Freeze watch in Florida

FLORIDA — Freeze Watch Thursday night into Friday morning. Temps could dip into the 20s inland.
That means:
- Plants covered
- Pets inside
- Pipes protected
And keep an eye up, because cold-stunned iguanas may fall from trees.
Remember:
- If you see one on the ground, it’s probably just temporarily frozen — not gone for good.
- Leave it alone and it’ll thaw out and move along once temps rise.
- Yes, this is Florida.
- And yes, winter is reminding us who’s boss (for a minute).
- Bundle up, guys. Spring will apologize later.