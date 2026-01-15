Local National Weather Sports Traffic Watch Now
Forecast: Freeze watch in Florida

Freeze Watch Thursday night into Friday morning. Temps could dip into the 20s inland.
FLORIDA — Freeze Watch Thursday night into Friday morning. Temps could dip into the 20s inland.

That means:

  • Plants covered
  • Pets inside
  • Pipes protected

And keep an eye up, because cold-stunned iguanas may fall from trees.

Remember:

  • If you see one on the ground, it’s probably just temporarily frozen — not gone for good.
  • Leave it alone and it’ll thaw out and move along once temps rise.
  • Yes, this is Florida.
  • And yes, winter is reminding us who’s boss (for a minute).
  • Bundle up, guys. Spring will apologize later.

