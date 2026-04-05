Forecast: Front arrives Monday, higher rain chance and cooler temps Tuesday

I hope you had a wonderful Easter weekend! As we move into next week, a cold front arrives Monday evening. It will stall south of the area Tuesday giving us a brief cool down and a higher rain chance.

Monday, we'll see a 30-40% chance of a few pop up showers and storms, with the best coverage inland. Highs will reach the mid 80s ahead of the front.

Tuesday, the front stalls in South Florida, and that will bring in the cooler weather with temps in the 70s, along with a 60% chance for scattered showers and storms.

The front lingers in the area through Wednesday, with a few more scattered showers and storms and highs in the 70s.

By the end of the week, we'll see the front exit Florida, with highs warming back into the 80s into weekend.