Forecast: A June surprise!

A June front moves through today.

Look for cloudy skies with a few scattered showers this morning. The morning will still feel warm and humid. Drier, less humid air begins to move in late morning, aided by gusty northeast winds. There will be a significant, noticeable reduction in humidity levels by this afternoon.

The drier air will lead to cooler temps on Thursday morning, with many towns starting the day in the 60s. If you'd like to enjoy these cool temps, you'll have to get outside before 8 a.m. Thursday afternoon will still be warm, with highs in the mid- to upper 80s. Skies will be mostly cloudy, with a few pop-up PM showers possible.

Friday will also start comfortably, with temperatures a couple of degrees warmer than Thursday morning. Friday afternoon will be very warm, with highs returning to near 90, though humidity will remain below normal.

Saturday will likely be the last morning of temperatures that will feel relatively nice. By Saturday afternoon and Sunday, typical June heat and humidity will return.