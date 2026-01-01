Forecast: Frost and Freeze Alerts to kickoff the new year

TAMPA — Good Morning Tampa Bay! Happy New Year. We have made it to 2026! It is a cold and dry morning with Frost Advisories and Freeze Alerts up for most of the Bay Area. Some spots could see temps as low as 33 degrees. These alerts last until 8 AM. Protect pets,plants, people, and pipes. Throughout the day sun and clouds dominate and highs rise to the mid to upper 60s. Friday continues the warming train into the low 70s. This weekend features our next cold front that likely brings some much needed rain. Highs get into the mid-70s on Saturday and the rain starts to move in closer to dinner time. This will continue overnight into early Sunday. Temps also fall 3-4 degrees. Next week looks warm and sunny for now! Maybe approaching near 80 degrees late-week.

I hope you all have a great day & happy new year!