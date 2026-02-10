Local National Weather Sports Traffic Watch Now
Forecast: Gorgeous afternoon and evening for Tuesday

Florida's Most Accurate Forecast for Tampa Bay from Tampa Bay 28 Meteorologist Shay Ryan on Tuesday, February 10, 2026
Plenty of sunshine through the rest of the afternoon to warm us into the mid to upper 70s.

Some clouds overnight will act like a blanket, keeping us a little warmer with lows in the 50s.

A slight chance for a few showers on Thursday, but I wouldn't change outdoor plans due to that rain. It will be light and very isolated. Highs remain in the mid to upper 70s through the weekend.

The best chance for rain over the next week will be on Sunday and Monday as a front moves through. We will have a chance for beneficial soaking rain and a brief cool-down behind it.

