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Forecast: Gusty winds elevate fire danger

Florida's Most Accurate Forecast
High winds through Wednesday could raise wildfire danger.
High winds across the Tampa Bay area
Forecast: Gusty winds elevate fire danger
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Strong winds, low humidity, and ongoing drought conditions are increasing the risk of brush fires across the region through midweek.

Meteorologists warn that while the weather may look clear and pleasant, the combination of gusty winds and dry air means that any fire that starts could spread quickly. The area is already experiencing significant drought, with active fires concentrated where conditions are worst.

No evacuations are currently in place, but fire officials are monitoring closely as April and May are peak brush fire months in Florida. Despite a slight chance of rain later in the week, no significant relief is expected until the rainy season begins in June. Breezy conditions will continue, with highs in the low to mid-80s and mostly sunny skies.

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