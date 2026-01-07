Forecast: Hazy Sunshine & Warm

Another round of fog is likely tonight into Thursday morning. It may linger along the coast and offshore through mid to late morning, but our roadways should clear by the end of the morning rush. Lows will be in the mid 50s to mid 60s.

Warmer temps over the next few afternoons as we see more sunshine and less fog. Highs could get into the low 80s at the start of the weekend before our next cold front.

Very low chances for rain and low coverage of rain on Sunday as the front pushes south. I would change your weekend plans over the minimal chance for rain. Highs will still be in the mid 70s Sunday, but the cooler air moves in overnight.

Monday morning lows will be chilly- most of the area in the 40s! Highs will struggle to hit 70 to kick off the week.