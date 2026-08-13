Forecast: Heat advisories and a lack of rain

TAMPA — Good Thursday Tampa Bay! It is another hot and humid day in the bay area with rain chances looking slim to none. Heat Advisories continue with some spots feeling up to 109 degrees over the next few hours. A couple of pop-up downpours are possible midday into the afternoon. There may be one or two near the I-75 corridor early, then those will spread east, with the highest coverage today definitely toward the I-95 corridor this evening.

Friday into Saturday brings in some light onshore flow which should help rain chances in our area. Temps are still very warm in the mid 90s. Potentially breaking records with Heat Advisories continuing. Afternoon scattered to isolated showers back in the mix.

Sunday into next week another bubble of dry air filters back in. Temps stay hot and rain chances dial back a tad.

Stay cool my friends!