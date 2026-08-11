Forecast: Heat Advisories continue across the Bay

TAMPA — Good Tuesday Tampa Bay! Heat Advisories are in affect until 7 PM as temps hang in the 90s feeling close to 109 degrees. There will be a chance for a couple of pop-up downpours today, but coverage looks very low, 20% at best. That rain coverage will drop even lower for Wednesday and Thursday, with a rain chance of only 10%. That will likely mean more heat and a return to heat advisories through midweek.

The hot weather and low rain coverage are likely to last into the weekend with highs in the mid-90s on Saturday and Sunday.

Stay cool my friends!