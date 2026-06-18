Forecast: Heat Advisories continue till 7 PM

TAMPA — Good Thursday afternoon Tampa Bay! It is an extremely hot day here in Tampa Bay. Heat advisories are up for all of our counties until 7 PM. Highs will reach the low and mid-90s this afternoon.

The humidity has increased due to strong south winds ahead of the remnants of Arthur. This will lead to a heat index that may approach 110°F. Please be mindful that this is more than the typical Florida summer heat. Stay inside if possible and take plenty of breaks from the outside.

This pattern with very little rain chances at times will continue into the weekend and potentially next week. We will see a chance of pop-up storms today, and maybe even higher coverage on Friday and Saturday. Most of these, however, will be limited to areas east of I-75 right through the weekend.

Next week continues more of the same pattern. Buckle up folks!