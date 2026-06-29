Forecast: Heat Advisories north with a few showers

TAMPA — Good Monday afternoon Tampa Bay! It's another hot one with Heat Advisories north of Tampa for Citrus and Hernando counties from noon until 6PM. Feels-like temps up to 110+.

This is all a part of a major heatwave plaguing across the country. This heat will hang around all week, Highs will climb into the 90s this afternoon with heat index values up to 105F for most, except those north of the Bay where the heat index may reach 110F.

There will be some scattered showers and storms popping up today. They will begin along the Highway 19 corridor and slowly shift west during the afternoon, with the heaviest coverage east of I-75. The rain chances will be 40% west of I-75 and 60% east of I-75 for the afternoon and evening.

Rain chances will increase to 60% on Tuesday and Wednesday, thanks to a nearby weak front. They rest of the week will feature temps near 90 degrees with a 40% chance of showers and storms each day heading into July 4th.

Stay cool my friends!