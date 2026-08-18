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Forecast: Heat Advisory has some spots feeling up to 112

Florida's Most Accurate Forecast
One Minute Weather Tampa Bay 28
WFTS
One Minute Weather Tampa Bay 28
Posted

TAMPA — Good Tuesday Tampa Bay! Heat Advisories continue till 7 PM today with most people feeling up to 112 degrees. Actual temps in the low to mid 90s. Most will be dry, those to the north of I-4 have the best chance of seeing showers and storms. That will help with the heat! The good thing is today is likely the hottest day of the week.

Rain chances increase tomorrow and the winds shift too. Wednesday is likely when we see the showers start early on. The afternoon will feature rain east of I-75 while the rest just stay hot. Temps start near 80 degrees and will rise into the low 90s.

Thursday to the weekend looks more like typical August with temps near 90 degrees and better changes. It will be humid, but there will be rain.

I hope you all have a great day!

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