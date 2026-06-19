Forecast: Heat Advisory makes some spots feel up to 108 degrees

TAMPA, Fla. — Good Friday morning, Tampa Bay, and Happy Juneteenth! It is a hot and humid start with a mix of sun and clouds and temps near 80 degrees. Some of the feels-like temps before sunrise are even in the 90s!

Heat Advisories are back in effect from 11 a.m. to 7 p.m., with some spots feeling up to 108+. Actual temps near the low to mid 90s. Very isolated rain chances, if anything. Mainly to the east of 75 in the afternoon & evening.

The weekend continues the pattern, just as hot and humid. Not likely to hit the Heat Advisory criteria, but still feeling over 100 degrees. A somewhat slightly better rain chance, too.

Next week, drier air filters in, which means even less chance for rain. Highs in the mid-90s and lows near 80 degrees.

Have a great day, folks!