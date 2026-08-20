Forecast: Heat alerts up as rain chances continue

TAMPA — Good Thursday Tampa Bay! Guess what, Heat Advisories continue again today with temps in the 90s feeling up in the triple digits. Showers and storms will initiate with onshore flow. Starting near 75 around lunch time and moving east throughout the afternoon. Some locally heavy downpours are possible.

Expect these sct'd PM storms to continue through the rest of the week and into the weekend. Of course, not every day will see rain, and depending on your location, you'll likely miss out on the rain on many of the next few afternoons, but at least there will be a chance to cool down and get some rain each afternoon.

I hope you all have a great day!