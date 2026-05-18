Forecast: Heat continues as showers and storms pop-up later on

TAMPA — Good Monday afternoon Tampa Bay! It is another hot and humid day with a chance for some afternoon showers and storms moving in with the sea-breeze. Isolated to scattered showers are possible mainly south of I-4 in the interior. Locally heavy downpours are expected for those that get the rain.

Look for another day of more widespread coverage is possible along the coast on Tuesday, with storms from the Nature Coast down to the Suncoast.

After that, the afternoon coverage of rain will likely drop as we move through the second half of the week. A few afternoon pop-ups are still possible but overall, the coverage will be in the 20-30% range. Highs hang in the low 90s with lows in the mid 70s.

I hope you all have a great day!