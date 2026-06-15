Forecast: Heat indices approaching the triple digits

TAMPA — Good Monday afternoon Tampa Bay! It is hot and humid folks. The dog days of summer are upon us and the heat indices near or above the triple digits. Highs in the low 90s with mostly sunny skies. Scattered rain and storms will all move to the east side of the state today. There may be a couple of quick showers west of I-75 early in the day, but overall, rain coverage will be low.

West-to-east flow dominates all week, expect the heaviest showers and storms to develop along the I-95 corridor each afternoon and evening, with very little along the west coast. Maybe a few in the interior for us, but mainly dry

The pattern looks to hold through the weekend with highs in the low 90s and rain chances of only 20-30% each afternoon. Triple digit heat indices remain.

I hope you all stay cool!