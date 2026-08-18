Forecast: Heat Relief Ahead

After more than a week of oppressive heat across the Tampa Bay area, some relief could finally be on the way. Feels-like temperatures have climbed to 110 degrees or higher during the afternoon, with high humidity making conditions especially uncomfortable. Miami even reached 100 degrees, only the second time the city has hit that temperature in recorded history.

Tampa Bay 28 Chief Meteorologist Denis Phillips says scattered storms are expected to return Wednesday, bringing more clouds, occasional rain and slightly cooler temperatures. Rain chances will continue through the weekend, with the highest coverage north of I-4 and afternoon highs generally falling into the lower 90s.