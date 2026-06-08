Forecast: Very hot temps likely today

Hot with very little rain today.

Summer is back! We're back in the 70s in most places this morning with clear skies and mostly dry weather. A few locations away from the coast have fallen into the 60s.

Expect some very hot temperatures in the area today. In fact, today may end up being the hottest day of 2026 with highs in the mid-90s along the coast and the I-75 corridor. Temps as high as 94-97F are possible. Luckily, with afternoon dew points in the mid-60s, the heat index will be around 100F.

Though rain is unlikely today, and only a few small pop-ups are forecast for Tuesday, rain coverage will increase substantially as we head into mid-week and the weekend. Looks like the rainy season will fire up again with heavier rain coverage beginning on Wednesday along the coast late in the day. The same pattern will repeat on Thursday and Friday with continued scattered afternoon rain chances right into the weekend.

Have a great Monday!