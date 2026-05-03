Forecast: Heating up again next week

Hope you had a wonderful weekend! Next week, the weather story is all about the heat on the way.

Monday, we'll see a mix of sun and clouds with highs in the mid 80s. Clouds may linger in our southern spots with temps in the low 80s there.

Tuesday, we'll begin to heat up along the I-75 corridor with temps nearing 90 by the afternoon. Humidity will slowly climb as well.

Wednesday's the day the heat reaches its peak. Low to mid 90s make a return along and east of I-75, with coastal spots rising into the upper 80s thanks to the sea breeze keeping us much cooler.

The next rain chance begins Friday with a weak cold front moving into North Florida. Right now, it looks like that one will stay to our north, so rain chances won't be as high as they were Saturday. We'll keep you posted!