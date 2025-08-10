Forecast: Heavier downpours on tap for today

TAMPA — Good Sunday morning Tampa Bay! Another wetter day is on tap for us again. Temps near 80 degrees as clouds thicken. A better chance of showers of storms likely throughout the day. Some of these storms could be slow moving. Isolated flooding is possible in some locations. Highs struggle to get to 90 degrees. Tomorrow is the first day back to school for many in the Tampa Bay area. If you're planning your first day outfit just know it will be hot and humid with showers and storms in the afternoon and evening. Highs likely hang in the low to mid 90s into the week ahead. Afternoon showers and storms in true August fashion each day. Potential heat alerts could show up late-week. The tropics continue to heat up as well. As of the 2 AM update from the NHC, has 96L at 0% over the next 2 days and 20% over the next 7 days. Our red blob is now at 10% over the next 2 days and 70% over the next 7 days. It likely becomes Erin and the hurricane probability is high. Track still way to early to tell. We will keep you posted!

I hope you all have a great day!