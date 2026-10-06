Forecast: Heavy rain likely over the next few days

TAMPA — Good Tuesday afternoon and evening Tampa Bay! Mostly cloudy skies dominate and heavy rain continues to fall across our area. Temps struggle in the low 80s today. Widespread showers and storms throughout the day, tapering off after sunset.

The front responsible for all of the rain will stick around and keep things unsettled over the next few days. Expect temps to stay in the low 80s with all of the cloud cover. It is not going to rain at every single hour of the day, but expect at times it to be heavy. Over the weekend the front will dissipate and rain chance will relax a tad.

I hope you all stay dry.