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Forecast: Heavy rain moving in

Florida's Most Accurate Forecast
One Minute Weather Tampa Bay 28
WFTS
One Minute Weather Tampa Bay 28
Posted

TAMPA — Good Thursday afternoon Tampa Bay! It is a wet and stormy afternoon. There's plenty of moisture associated with this system, so any rain that does fall today will be locally heavy, and some localized flooding is possible. Highs will reach the upper 80s, but likely hang in the upper 70s when it rains.

Another round of rain will continue on Friday and Saturday. It will not rain all day, and there will be sunshine at times too. Just check the radar often through those days, as we may even see some rain early in the morning too.

Late weekend into early next week we will have another front sink south. his front will bring higher levels of moisture, increasing rain chances and coverage for Sunday and Monday. We'll see more clouds with this system too, and that could keep highs in the 80s.

Behind the front, there is a chance of some offshore flow for a couple of days. That means a return to hot temps, sunshine to start the day, and a good chance of rain, especially in the evenings, along the coast.

I hope you stay dry!

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