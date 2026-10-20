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Forecast: Hello sunshine & nice temps

Florida's Most Accurate Forecast
One Minute Weather Tampa Bay 28
WFTS
One Minute Weather Tampa Bay 28
Ally Blake's Tuesday Mid Day Forecast
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and last updated

TAMPA — Good Tuesday Tampa Bay! It is absolutely beautiful outside today. Temps near 80 degrees and low humidity. High pressure remains in control over the south this week with rain chances at zero percent straight into Friday.

Wednesday though Friday will feature bright sunshine and another pleasant afternoon high near the low 80s degrees, cooling to the low 60s overnight. Thursday brings more of the same with a little cooler of morning lows for Friday.

Into the weekend the amazing weather sticks around. Abundant sunshine and highs in the low to mid 80s with lows slowly climbing into the mid to upper 60s.

I hope you all have a great day!

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