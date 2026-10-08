Forecast: High rain coverage is back today

Last day of lots of clouds and high rain chances.

Cloudy skies and temperatures in the 70s this morning. Rain is already on the radar and we'll continue to see it moving in from the Gulf and developing overhead this morning. Some will encounter rain on the way to work or school this morning.

Expect cloudy skies and temperatures only near 80 this afternoon and evening. There will be rain on the radar in our area for much of the day.

As Isaias passes to our west tomorrow, it'll take the front that's overhead now toward the north. This will really change the way our weather looks, returning us to more typical sct'd, pop-up rains during the afternoon and evening on Friday, Saturday and Sunday. This kind of setup will mean drier mornings and middays with sct'd pop-ups during the afternoons. There may even be some sunny breaks!

There is finally an end in sight to all of this. Behind Isaias, drier weather begins to move in, resulting in a return to sunny, dry weather next week.