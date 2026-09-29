Forecast: Higher humidity and more clouds

Mostly cloudy and more humid today.

Fall weather is definitely gone! We're 5-10 degrees warmer this morning and significantly more humid. Temperatures are in the 70s in most towns with a few upper 60s still showing up in the coolest locations. Although rain is unlikely this morning, the chance of rain is not zero this morning into the afternoon.

Highs today in most spots will stay in the 80s, mainly due to mostly cloudy skies. These clouds are coming from rain out over the Gulf to our west. The rain is unlikely to reach us.

Another day of warm and humid weather is likely on Wednesday. The flow will be east to west, so it's more likely that we'll see sct'd rain and storms near the coast during the afternoon and evening as the east coast sea breeze reaches our area.

Have a great day!