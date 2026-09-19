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Forecast: Higher rain coverage is back this weekend

Florida's Most Accurate Forecast
One Minute Weather Tampa Bay 28
WFTS
One Minute Weather Tampa Bay 28
Florida's Most Accurate Forecast with Jason for Saturday, September 19, 2026
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Expect a decent mornings this weekend followed by scattered showers and storms in the afternoon. We've got our typical 50-70% rain chances back after several dry days last week.

Today, expect an isolated shower or storm after 1 p.m. By 4 p.m. thorugh about 9 p.m., storm coverage will get much higher. The Bulls game tonight could be impacted by some rain, but the better chance will be during tailgating.

Sunday, the rain chance is up to 60-70% as we go from 2 p.m. to 7 p.m. The Bucs kickoff at 1 p.m. so by halftime, the rain chances will be up to 60%. Grab the poncho and don't forget it at your tailgating event before heading into Ray Jay.

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