Forecast: Higher rain coverage later today

Mostly cloudy with a high chance of PM rain.

Get your outdoor plans in early today. We'll see mostly cloudy but mainly dry weather through the morning. Temperatures in the 70s early will warm into the upper 80s to near 90 during the afternoon. After 3pm, lots of sct'd rain and storms are likely. The rain is likely to last a while in some locations impacting evening plans.

Check the radar Saturday morning. There will likely be some rain moving through briefly. That rain will move out, and partly sunny and warm conditions are likely through the early afternoon. More sct'd storms will develop later on Saturday.

Sunday looks to be drier at the coast as we move to more of an on-shore flow. There will still be plenty of rain on the radar. Most of it, however, will be located east of I-75.

Have a great weekend!