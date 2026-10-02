Local National Weather Sports Shop Scripps Watch Now
Weather

Actions

Forecast: Higher rain coverage later today

Florida's Most Accurate Forecast
70% chance of PM rain today
Oct 2, 2026 WX AM
Greg Dee Latest Forecast Thumnbnail
Posted

Mostly cloudy with a high chance of PM rain.

Get your outdoor plans in early today. We'll see mostly cloudy but mainly dry weather through the morning. Temperatures in the 70s early will warm into the upper 80s to near 90 during the afternoon. After 3pm, lots of sct'd rain and storms are likely. The rain is likely to last a while in some locations impacting evening plans.

Check the radar Saturday morning. There will likely be some rain moving through briefly. That rain will move out, and partly sunny and warm conditions are likely through the early afternoon. More sct'd storms will develop later on Saturday.

Sunday looks to be drier at the coast as we move to more of an on-shore flow. There will still be plenty of rain on the radar. Most of it, however, will be located east of I-75.

Have a great weekend!

Report a typo

New mobile app for iOS and Android. Our news is streaming any time you want to watch with our 24/7 streaming channel and video on demand clips.

FREE Local News & Weather on Your Phone or Streaming TV. Click Here.