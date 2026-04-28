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Forecast: Highs near 90 degrees with sunshine

Florida's Most Accurate Forecast
One Minute Weather Tampa Bay 28
WFTS
One Minute Weather Tampa Bay 28
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TAMPA — Hey Tampa Bay! It is a nice and warm afternoon with highs approaching near 90 degrees in some locations. Sunny skies continue as high pressure takes over. Records will be tough to beat today, but it is likely the warmest day this week. Skies stay clear and drop back into the 70s overnight.

Tomorrow, we wake up in the upper 60s and low 70s with dry skies. Highs in the mid to upper 80s again with little to no rain chances this week. Humidity levels also increase throughout the week. The weekend looks like we may finally get a cold front that brings some widespread rain. Of course, we are still days away, but the models are all starting to get on board. We desperately need the rain. Highs will likely fall as well.

I hope you have a great day!

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