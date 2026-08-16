Forecast: Hot and mostly dry Sunday

TAMPA, Fla. — Good Sunday morning! Outdoor plans will be HOT this afternoon. Temperatures around Tampa Bay will be in the low-to-mid-90s. It will FEEL much hotter than that. Heat indices will rise into the low 100s with values reaching as high as 110-112 degrees in some neighborhoods.

Rain and storm chances will stay isolated. Just like Saturday, a storm or two is possible, but most of our area will stay dry. Those lucky enough to get an afternoon storm will cool down as rain falls.

Rain chances stay low and heat stays elevated through Monday. Isolated chances of rain return midweek next week. Stay cool out there this afternoon.