Forecast: Hot, but the humidity stays lower

Perfect weather for the beach and pool today!

We're seeing another comfy start this morning. Temperatures are in the 60s away from the coast and the low to mid-70s near the water. Although the humidity is a little higher than it's been, it's still well below levels typical for this time of year.

Look for temperatures to return to hot levels with highs in the low to mid-90s today. Rainfall is not expected today.

Monday will be hot and dry and also more humid. Despite the higher humidity, rainfall will still not be an issue. As we go through the day look for highs in the mid-90s in most Bay area towns.

As humidity levels climb through the rest of the week, so will the chances for rain. Look for sct'd PM storms along the coast by Wednesday afternoon and evening. Those evening rain chances will be with us through the end of the week.

Have a good Sunday.