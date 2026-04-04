Forecast: Hot Easter temps with a cold front next week

Expect a gorgeous start to your Easter Sunday with mostly clear skies and sunrise temps around 70. Church services look just fine!

By the afternoon, expect a few inland pop up showers and storms as high head back inot the mid to upper 80s.

Monday, a cold front begins to approach from the northwest. It will keep shower and storm chances in the outlook, mainly afternoon and evening.

The best rain chance arrives Tuesday as the front stalls here across the Peninsula. That will work in added clouds as well and keep temps in the 70s for a couple of days!