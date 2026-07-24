Forecast: Heat returns with a few evening showers

More heat today, little evening rain.

Look for a lot of heat out there today. Morning temperatures in the 70s and low 80s will warm into the low 90s by midday and the mid-90s this afternoon.

Showers and storms will start on the east coast early in the afternoon and will work their way west through the day. Coverage will be highest along and south of I-4, though only about 30% of us will see any rain.

The weekend looks good for outdoor plans; just start early. Both Saturday and Sunday will feature dry mornings and middays.

Saturday afternoon, the rain coverage looks to be around 30%. On Sunday, the coverage will be higher, with at least a 40% chance of rain during the afternoon.

Higher rain coverage will be the case late next week as a front nears the state. Highs will stay in the low 90s much of next week.