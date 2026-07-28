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Forecast: Hot, humid, and a few isolated chances

Florida's Most Accurate Forecast
One Minute Weather Tampa Bay 28
WFTS
One Minute Weather Tampa Bay 28
Posted

TAMPA — Good Tuesday afternoon and evening Tampa Bay! It is hot and humid with most temps near 90 degrees. A heat advisory is in effect for Citrus county only until 7 PM. Feels-like temps could hit 109 in that area. A few showers and storms are possible later on today as well. Locally heavy downpours are possible.

The faucet will turn on again Wednesday morning, especially near the coast. Thunderstorms are likely to wake some folks up in the middle of the night. The highest rain chances on Wednesday will be early in the day. Highs in the upper 80s.

Late Wednesday into Thursday another front drops down. This front will be a little stronger and could bring even higher rain coverage for 2-3 days at the end of the week. Rain chances look to increase once again on Thursday and could stay high right into Saturday. With more showers and clouds around, temperatures will hold in the 80s.

I hope you all have a great day!

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