Forecast: Hot & humid Memorial Day today

Typical early summer weather on this Memorial Day.

Temperatures this morning are starting mild in the mid and upper 70s. With high humidity, it's already feeling like the low 80s in some locations west of I-75.

The morning and midday today will be dry. Temperatures by midday will reach around 90. After lunch, some scattered rain and storms are likely to pop up. With the southwest wind above us, the rain is most likely closer to the coast today. The beaches will likely stay mostly dry through early afternoon. Later in the afternoon and evening, the rain may possibly affect the coast. Some may not get their heaviest rains of the day until after sunset.

Look for a similar weather pattern on Tuesday. Highs will reach the low 90s with scattered storms likely along the coast late in the afternoon and evening.

The winds will briefly switch to onshore from Wednesday through Friday. This will bring a chance of showers along the coast earlier in the day and shift some of the heaviest late-day rain farther east by evening.

Off-shore flow returns this weekend along with much higher moisture levels. This will mean a higher chance of rain and more clouds, which may keep some towns in the 80s on both weekend days.