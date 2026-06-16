Forecast: Hot, mostly dry, with a few showers east

TAMPA, Fla. — Good Tuesday afternoon, Tampa Bay! It is another hot and humid day with a mix of sun and clouds. West-to-east flow continues, with most of the rain activity to the east. Highs in the low to mid 90s, feeling like the triple digits when you factor in the humidity.

This pattern will continue through the rest of the week and into the weekend. Storms will develop each afternoon east of the coast. Highs will climb into the 90s, but the heat index may reach triple digits at times, making it among the hottest-feeling weather we've seen so far this season.

I hope you have a great day!