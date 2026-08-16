Forecast: Hot week ahead in Tampa

Good evening, Tampa Bay!

We hope you enjoyed a hot Sunday across the area. It will be mainly dry tonight but humid, with a low temperature near 80 degrees.

Tomorrow will be yet another hot and mainly dry day. High temperatures will be in the mid to upper 90s, with feels-like temperatures in the triple digits. One or two storms are possible across the area.

Better rain chances return Tuesday, especially north of I-4. Rain chances increase again Wednesday with a more typical summer pattern.

Have a great week!