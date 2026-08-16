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Forecast: Hot week ahead in Tampa

Florida's Most Accurate Forecast
Tomorrow will be yet another hot and mainly dry day. High temperatures will be in the mid to upper 90s, with feels-like temperatures in the triple digits.
Forecast: Hot week ahead in Tampa
8.16 forecast
Posted

Good evening, Tampa Bay!
We hope you enjoyed a hot Sunday across the area. It will be mainly dry tonight but humid, with a low temperature near 80 degrees.
Tomorrow will be yet another hot and mainly dry day. High temperatures will be in the mid to upper 90s, with feels-like temperatures in the triple digits. One or two storms are possible across the area.
Better rain chances return Tuesday, especially north of I-4. Rain chances increase again Wednesday with a more typical summer pattern.
Have a great week!

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