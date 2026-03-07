Forecast: Hot weekend with a better rain chance Saturday

TAMPA — Good Saturday morning Tampa Bay! Fog is still persistent north of Tampa with partly cloudy skies. Temps are mild in the upper 60s and low 70s. Another day with near record breaking heat is possible today and into the early portion of next week! Highs get close to near 90 degrees. The afternoon shower and storm chance with the sea breeze is still likely. About a 30% chances that pushes west after 4 PM. Sunday looks drier as we "spring forward." Still a small rain chance in the afternoon, but trending drier into the week. Thursday is when our next cold front moves in. Showers and storms are likely as temps take a tumble.

I hope you all have a great weekend!