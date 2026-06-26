Forecast: Hot with a few afternoon showers and storms

TAMPA — Good Friday afternoon Tampa Bay! It is hot and humid with temps in the 90s. It feels like 100+ degrees outside too! A few showers and storms are likely this afternoon and evening. The showers will move east throughout the day.

The weekend is very much the same. Temps start out near 70-80 degrees with a mix of sun and clouds. Highs get back to near 90 degrees, feeling up to 107 degrees in some spots! Better chances for rain in the interior, but about a 40-60% chance for rain this weekend.

Next week continues the trend! Better rain chances move in late-week.

I hope you all have a great day and an even better weekend!