Local National Weather Sports Shop Scripps Watch Now
Weather

Actions

Forecast: Hot with a few afternoon showers and storms

Florida's Most Accurate Forecast
Decent rain chances on the way
Florida's Most Accurate Forecast with Jason for Friday, June 26, 2026
One Minute Weather Tampa Bay 28
Posted
and last updated

TAMPA — Good Friday afternoon Tampa Bay! It is hot and humid with temps in the 90s. It feels like 100+ degrees outside too! A few showers and storms are likely this afternoon and evening. The showers will move east throughout the day.

The weekend is very much the same. Temps start out near 70-80 degrees with a mix of sun and clouds. Highs get back to near 90 degrees, feeling up to 107 degrees in some spots! Better chances for rain in the interior, but about a 40-60% chance for rain this weekend.

Next week continues the trend! Better rain chances move in late-week.

I hope you all have a great day and an even better weekend!

Report a typo

WFTS 480x360 Direct TV.jpg

About Us

Here's How to Get Tampa Bay 28 Back on DIRECTV