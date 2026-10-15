Forecast: Hot with a few evening showers.

Good morning, Tampa Bay! If you’re stepping out early for a run, a bike ride along Bayshore, or just getting the morning commute going, we’ve got a fantastic start to our Thursday with plenty of sunshine and comfortable temperatures.

As we head into this afternoon, expect that October warmth to take over. Highs will push right up near 90°, and with a little more low-level moisture creeping back in, we will see a few scattered showers and an isolated thunderstorm develop after 2:00 PM—around a 30% coverage. Most spots stay dry, but don’t be surprised if you run into a brief downpour before everything wraps up early this evening, leaving us with a mild night and lows settling in the lower 70s.

Friday stays warm and a touch more active. We'll start out with plenty of sun, climbing into the upper 80s by the afternoon. With sea breezes colliding across the peninsula, rain chances bump up to about 50% after 2:00 PM. Keep an umbrella handy for the Friday evening drive home, though showers taper off nicely once the sun goes down.

Now, let's talk about the weekend, because the pattern starts to shift. A backdoor front works into Central Florida and stalls, tightening up the pressure gradient across the bay.

For Saturday, we'll see a chance of rain in the first half of the day with the front, and afternoon highs will be held in the mid-80s. But you’re definitely going to notice the wind. Expect a stiff northeast breeze kicking up 10 to 18 mph with gusts over 20 mph. If you’re planning on taking the boat out, keep in mind bay waters will be getting choppy in a hurry.

Sunday looks even better for outdoor plans, but it stays downright blustery. Highs will struggle to get out of the lower 80s under mostly sunny skies, accompanied by sustained northeast winds around 15 to 20 mph and higher gusts. It’ll feel fantastic in the shade, but if you’re heading out on two wheels, be prepared to fight a healthy headwind on your way back!