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Forecast: Hot with a few isolated PM showers

Florida's Most Accurate Forecast
One Minute Weather Tampa Bay 28
WFTS
One Minute Weather Tampa Bay 28
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TAMPA — Good Thursday afternoon Tampa Bay! It is a hot and humid day in the bay with temps in the 90s, feeling well into the triple digits. Isolated showers and storms are possible later today, mainly in the interior.

This pattern isn't going anywhere for a bit. The afternoons look hot with mid-90s common. Each day we will see a chance of some scattered p.m. showers, but the overall rain coverage looks to remain the seasonal normal, at about 30-40%.

A potential front next week could increase could and rain chances each day dropping highs to slightly below normal in the 80s.

I hope you all stay cool!

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