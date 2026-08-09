Forecast: Hotter, drier week ahead

Happy Sunday, Tampa Bay!

A chance of storms will continue this evening. This will be our best rain chance for the next several days.

As you're heading out the door for work or school tomorrow, expect temperatures in the mid to upper 70s. Temperatures will climb into the mid-90s with a 30% chance of afternoon storms.

Rain chances will remain minimal through the workweek as a high pressure system builds over Florida. This will bring drier air, but it will also allow temperatures to rise a bit above average into the mid-90s, with feels-like temperatures in the 100s.

Have a great week and a great first week of school!