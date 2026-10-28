Forecast: Increasing clouds & humidity today

Good morning, Tampa Bay! If you’re stepping out early this Wednesday morning, it feels comfortable out there, but that persistent breeze is still with us. Right now across the bay, temperatures are sitting right around 70 degrees under partly cloudy skies, accompanied by a 10 to 15 mph breeze out of the northeast and gusts over 20 mph. We remain caught in that tight pressure gradient between high pressure anchored along the eastern seaboard and lower pressure to our south, which keeps the air moving and pulls in a touch more Atlantic moisture. For today, expect partly sunny skies with afternoon highs reaching 84 degrees. That northeast wind stays brisk—blowing 15 to 20 knots over the water with Small Craft Advisories running through tonight—while rain chances remain very low around 10% to 20% for any quick, passing sprinkle. Tonight stays partly cloudy and breezy, with lows dropping back down to around 72 degrees.

Thursday and Friday stay warm with highs in the mid-80s under partly sunny skies and breezy conditions gradually beginning to relax. But as we look ahead to Saturday for Halloween, the models are picking up on a slightly wetter trend. While daytime highs still climb to around 86 degrees, rain chances bump up to 30%, with isolated to scattered afternoon showers and a few thunderstorms developing as an upper-level trough and weak frontal boundary slide into the area. The wind will ease back out of the east around 10 to 15 knots, which is good news for boaters as conditions drop below advisory levels, but it keeps warm, muggy air in place for trick-or-treaters heading into Saturday evening.