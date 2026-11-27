Happy Friday! If you're brave enough to dare the crowds today to do some shopping, grab the sweater or light jacket on the way out the door. Temps are stuck in the 60s today with increasing clouds.

Saturday and Sunday, expect mostly cloudy skies to continue. The jet stream is parked right over us providing the clouds. This is very typical in El Niño seasons. Highs Saturday stay cool in the 60s. Sunday a few more low 70s show up along and south of I-4.

Rain chances hold off until after sunset Sunday night. That's when our next cold front arrives. Low pressure may try and develop on this front in the Gulf and keep us soggy through Tuesday.