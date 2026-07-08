Forecast: Isolated PM chance with hot highs in the 90s

TAMPA — Good Wednesday afternoon Tampa Bay! It is another hot and humid July day. Saharan dust continues to dry us out and raise temps. It will also lead to some pretty spectacular sunrises and sunsets over the next few days. Highs hang in the low to mid 90s with isolated showers and storm this afternoon and evening.

Very little rain is expected Thursday and Friday. Expect temps to be in the mid to upper 90s. Records will likely be challenged if not broken both days. Some heat alerts are possible as well.

The rain will slowly return by the weekend with Saturday potentially seeing higher rain coverage along the coast on Saturday afternoon. On Sunday the rain will be focused a little farther east but still sct'd enough to keep our temperatures below the upper 90s.

Stay cool my friends!