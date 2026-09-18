Forecast: Isolated PM chance with more rain this weekend

TAMPA — Good Friday afternoon & evening Tampa Bay! It is hot and humid with a mix of sun & clouds. Temps near 90 degrees with isolated showers for some over the next few hours. Not a lot of rain, most stay dry. Over the weekend is where the rain chances return back to rainy season norms.

This weekend, we'll see higher rain coverage thanks to an upper level low that will be moving across the Florida. It is a non-tropical low, but it will increase the moisture to give us those afternoon and evening storms. Highs in the low 90s with morning lows in the mid-70s.

More elevated rain chances will linger into next week with highs likely in the upper 80s.

I hope you all have a great day and an even better weekend!